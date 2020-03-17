Anheuser-Busch plant employee in Georgia tests positive for coronavirus

An Anheuser-Busch plant employee in Georgia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The worker, who is yet to be identified, is receiving medical attention and is currently isolated. The company added that the "safety and quality of the products" have not been affected.

"One employee at our Cartersville location tested positive for COVID-19 and in accordance with guidance with local health authorities we took immediate steps to isolate this individual and ensure this individual receives medical attention and support needed," said Kaitlin Craig, director of corporate communications at Anheuser-Busch, according to Atlanta's WGCL-TV.

The plant is continuing to operate and the company's "ability to serve our consumers, retailers, and communities has not been impacted."

"At Anheuser-Busch, the health and safety of our employees and our communities is our number one priority and we have implemented a number of precautionary measures across our company to address COVID-19," the statement said, according to the station.

Georgia has 120 cases of COVID-19 and one death as of Tuesday morning. A 67-year old male with underlying health conditions died on Thursday after testing positive on March 7.