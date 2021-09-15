COVID-19 kills Americans at a rate of 1 in 500, data shows

An estimated one in every 500 Americans has died of the coronavirus as of September 2021, according to national COVID-19 statistics and data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

There were 331.4 million people living in the United States in 2020, according to the latest Census data. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 664,572 on Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker.

The total number of U.S. deaths represents one in every 500 Americans who have died of the virus, as The Washington Post first reported.

There are 139,897 new positive COVID-19 cases per day in the United States, according to the latest seven-day average — a 6.6% increase in new cases compared to last week. The latest positive case numbers are similar to those the U.S. recorded in November of 2020, when states reimplemented lockdown measures prior to the holidays.

There are also more than 90,000 people hospitalized with the virus, and there are 1,262 new COVID-19 deaths being reported every day over the last seven days — a 10% increase compared to the last calendar week.

More than half of the entire U.S. population have received both vaccine doses, while more than 60% have received at least the first dose.

States with the lowest vaccination rates include West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho, Alabama and Mississippi.

In June, 99.5% of all COVID-19 deaths were of unvaccinated people. There have been a total of 14,115 U.S. deaths as a result of breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 cases that occurred in vaccinated individuals, and 70% of those vaccinated individuals were older than 65. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that no COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective against the virus.

The CDC has also reported two serious yet rare side effects of the vaccine, anaphylaxis, which can be treated immediately, and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), which occurred in seven out of 1 million women under 50 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.