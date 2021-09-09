Biden's six-prong COVID-19 plan includes vaccine and mask mandates: preview of Thursday speech

President Biden's six-prong plan to fight COVID-19 will include vaccine and mask requirements, a White House official told Fox News Thursday.

The White House has teased all week that the president will detail his six-prong plan to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases rise in many parts of the country because of the more contagious delta variant. Those prongs will be vaccine requirements; booster shots; keeping schools open; increasing testing and requiring masks; economic recovery; and improving patient care.

The initial list of the president's plan is very light on details. It is not clear, for example, exactly who the president is going to call on to require masks – states, local governments, businesses, some combination of the three, or something entirely different.

It's similarly unclear who the president will be asking to impose vaccine mandates. Currently, most vaccine mandates are coming from employers rather than governments.

Potentially indicating where Biden will go on vaccine mandates, Biden will sign an executive order Thursday requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, the Associated Press reported.

Biden is likely to expand on those details and more in an address set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

Fox News' Kristina Biddle and the Associated Press contributed to this report.