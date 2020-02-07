Expand / Collapse search
2 planes carrying American coronavirus evacuees held in California, Canada over ‘persons of interest’

By Madeline Farber
Officials confirm first US human-to-human transmission of coronavirusVideo

Officials confirm first US human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

The coronavirus patient is the husband of a Chicago traveler who became ill shortly after returning from Wuhan, China; Jonathan Serrie reports.

Two State Department-chartered flights carrying additional American evacuees from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak -- are being held in Vancouver, Canada and Travis Air Force Base in California due to "two persons of interest," one on each plane. The passengers are showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and a cough, two U.S. officials close to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Fox News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

