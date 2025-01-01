Alcohol linked to cancer in health advisory as doctors react

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- US surgeon general releases advisory linking alcohol to cancer

- Neurosurgeon warns of alcohol's negative health effects: "Bad for the brain'

- Fast-spreading virus in China sparks pandemic concerns

MORE IN HEALTH

‘SEVERE DISEASE’ – The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported in Louisiana. Continue reading…

GET ‘UNHOOKED’ - Psychologist shares the secret to finally breaking bad habits. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation