Alcohol linked to cancer risk in US surgeon general's new advisory

The U.S. surgeon general has released a new advisory warning of alcohol-related cancer risk.

Dr. Vivek Murthy issued the guidance on Wednesday following research that has linked alcohol to at least seven types of cancer.

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS LINKED TO SIX TYPES OF CANCER, EXPERTS SAY

In particular, the advisory notes that cancer can increase the risk of throat, liver, throat, esophageal, mouth, larynx (voice box) and colorectal cancers.

"Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," said Murthy in the advisory.

"This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm."

This is a developing story.