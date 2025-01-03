Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health

Alcohol linked to cancer risk in US surgeon general's new advisory

Alcohol has been found to increase the incidence of at least seven types of cancer

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Dr. Nicole Saphier: 'It's a well-known fact that alcohol is linked to a rise in cancers' Video

Dr. Nicole Saphier: 'It's a well-known fact that alcohol is linked to a rise in cancers'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts to a study linking alcohol consumption to cancer, as well as how exercising at night can lead to better sleep.

The U.S. surgeon general has released a new advisory warning of alcohol-related cancer risk.

Dr. Vivek Murthy issued the guidance on Wednesday following research that has linked alcohol to at least seven types of cancer.

DRINKING ALCOHOL IS LINKED TO SIX TYPES OF CANCER, EXPERTS SAY

In particular, the advisory notes that cancer can increase the risk of throat, liver, throat, esophageal, mouth, larynx (voice box) and colorectal cancers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Drinking alcohol and cancer

The U.S. surgeon general has released a new advisory warning of alcohol-related cancer risk. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP      

"Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," said Murthy in the advisory. 

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm."

This is a developing story.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.

Related Topics