Aggressive brain cancer may respond to high-dose vitamin therapy, study suggests

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High-dose vitamin B3 (niacin) may enhance immune activity and improve short-term disease control in glioblastoma when added to standard therapy, according to early preclinical studies.

Glioblastoma is a highly aggressive, fast-growing brain cancer that develops from cells in the brain and spinal cord.

In previous laboratory experiments in mice, niacin was shown to extend survival. Researchers at the University of Calgary aimed to determine whether that same benefit extended to humans.

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The trials included 24 patients with glioblastoma, which has a median survival of roughly 12 to 18 months.

Six months after receiving niacin in addition to standard treatments (surgery, radiation and chemotherapy), 82% of the patients showed no disease progression, compared to the typical 54%, according to the study's press release.

Niacin was also found to restore function in weakened immune cells, improving their ability to target and destroy tumor cells.

The findings, including the 28% improvement in disease progression, were published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology.

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"Normally, the immune system will try to counter and prevent tumor growth; however, this brain cancer suppresses the immune system," said study author Dr. Wee Yong, PhD, a neuroscientist who studies immune responses in the brain, in the release. "Niacin treatment rejuvenates immune cells so they can do what they are supposed to do: attack and kill the cancer cells. I see it as an ongoing ‘battle for the brain.’"

Looking ahead, the team plans to enroll an additional 24 patients by the end of 2026 or early 2027 for the next phase of the trial, which will assess niacin’s safety and immune system activation.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that previous research has shown that vitamin B3 decreases inflammation and bolsters immune function.

"Vitamins, including vitamin B vitamins (especially niacin), are underrecognized as immune boosters," the doctor, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

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Cautions and limitations

Despite the promising early results, the researchers urged caution.

"Glioblastoma is the most aggressive brain cancer in adults. Survival of patients with this condition hasn’t changed significantly for 20 years," said lead study author Roldan Urgoiti, a clinical associate professor at the CSM, in the release. "Anything that may help should be explored, but it requires strict protocols and safety monitoring."

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The study’s small sample size, short follow-up and lack of a randomized control group also posed limitations, the researchers acknowledged.

Larger, controlled trials are needed to confirm the findings, they said.

The researchers also cautioned that high doses of vitamins can pose health risks, and that usage should be monitored by doctors.

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Siegel agreed that niacin does have some side effects, including skin blushing.

"There probably will end up being a small impact here, so this is useful information, though clearly not a cure," he added.