7 important health stories you might have missed this week: Catch up here

Every day of the week, Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

We cover cutting-edge medical research, breakthrough medications, mental health challenges, personal medical dramas and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of our biggest health stories from this week.

You can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health .

1. Hunger could be tied to sleep, expert says

If you're feeling hungrier than usual lately, your sleep routine could be the culprit. A nutritional biologist offers tips for regulating sleep and curbing unhealthy cravings. Click here to get the story.

2. Health agencies issue bird flu update: ‘Alert, not alarmed'

The CDC and WebMD teamed up this week to deliver an hour-long update on Thursday about the current bird flu outbreak. Fox News Digital breaks down the most important points. Click here to get the story.

3. Melanoma patients share their stories

For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, two melanoma patients are speaking up about their symptoms, treatment and prevention tips to help others avoid the potentially deadly disease. Click here to get the story.

4. Report reveals staggering discrepancy in health care costs

Patients with private health insurance could be charged up to 300% more than those with Medicare, a new report reveals. Doctors explain the reasons for the sticker shock. Click here to get the story.

5. Pastor shares important message about depression

A Dallas pastor who fought his own depression battle shares how he overcame the disease – and why it's so important for those in church leadership to seek help when they need it. Click here to get the story.

6. Nurse's depression is cured through breakthrough tech

A Chicago nurse struggled with COVID-19-related PTSD and depression for years until electrical brain tapping therapy finally gave her a new lease on life. Click here to get the story.

7. Young vaper shares warning after nearly dying

A 22-year-old man in Nebraska required a double lung transplant due to vaping. Jackson Allard shares his story as a cautionary tale. "I had a 1% chance to live," he said. Click here to get the story.