HEALTH

7 important health stories you might have missed this week: Catch up here

Get up to speed on bird flu, cancer prevention, health care costs and more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Every day of the week, Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

We cover cutting-edge medical research, breakthrough medications, mental health challenges, personal medical dramas and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of our biggest health stories from this week.

You can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

1. Hunger could be tied to sleep, expert says

If you're feeling hungrier than usual lately, your sleep routine could be the culprit. A nutritional biologist offers tips for regulating sleep and curbing unhealthy cravings. Click here to get the story.

Eat sleep split

The food you eat can determine the quality of your sleep, according to experts. Here are the latest findings. (iStock)

2. Health agencies issue bird flu update: ‘Alert, not alarmed'

The CDC and WebMD teamed up this week to deliver an hour-long update on Thursday about the current bird flu outbreak. Fox News Digital breaks down the most important points. Click here to get the story.

Dairy farm milk

Experts assured the public that drinking pasteurized milk remains safe. (iStock)

3. Melanoma patients share their stories

For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, two melanoma patients are speaking up about their symptoms, treatment and prevention tips to help others avoid the potentially deadly disease. Click here to get the story.

Melanoma patient

Abby Weiner, pictured at left and at right with her husband and sons, was diagnosed with melanoma in Oct. 2023.  (Abby Weiner)

4. Report reveals staggering discrepancy in health care costs

Patients with private health insurance could be charged up to 300% more than those with Medicare, a new report reveals. Doctors explain the reasons for the sticker shock. Click here to get the story.

Wearing masks in hospital

The new report published the names and pricing models of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals. (iStock)

5. Pastor shares important message about depression

A Dallas pastor who fought his own depression battle shares how he overcame the disease – and why it's so important for those in church leadership to seek help when they need it. Click here to get the story.

Dr. Mark Dance

Mark Dance, pictured with his wife, Janet Dance, said he suffered through a three-year period of depression while serving as a pastor. (Dr. Mark Dance)

6. Nurse's depression is cured through breakthrough tech

A Chicago nurse struggled with COVID-19-related PTSD and depression for years until electrical brain tapping therapy finally gave her a new lease on life. Click here to get the story.

gulden at relief mental health clinic

"Had I not had this treatment today, I don't know where I’d be," the patient told Fox News Digital.  (Melanie Eilers)

7. Young vaper shares warning after nearly dying

A 22-year-old man in Nebraska required a double lung transplant due to vaping. Jackson Allard shares his story as a cautionary tale. "I had a 1% chance to live," he said. Click here to get the story.

Health weekend recap

This week's health stories have included a pastor's depression journey, the sleep-hunger connection, health care cost discrepancies, bird flu updates and more. (Mark Dance, iStock)

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.