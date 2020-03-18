6 relatives hospitalized with coronavirus after woman dies from illness

Five relatives are hospitalized in New Jersey while a sixth is in a separate facility in Pennsylvania after a 55-year-old woman died last Friday and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“This has been devastating for all of us,” Elizabeth Fusco, Rita Fusco-Jackson’s sister, told NJ.com. “Our hearts are broken over losing our sister, Rita. We just need help in saving our family members with life-saving medication.”

Fusco told the news outlet that her four siblings and mother are hospitalized at CentraState, while the victim’s brother is in critical condition in Pennsylvania.

“We are waiting on 19 tests of spouses and children of the hospitalized victims, who were all in contact on March 10 or later,” she told NJ.com.

Fusco-Jackson’s death marked the second COVID-19-related fatality in New Jersey. She was suspected of having the virus before her death, but her test results didn’t come back until a day after, NJ.com previously reported.

A Facebook post from St. Robert Bellarmine, where she attended church, said that Fusco-Jackson was involved in the parish choir and religious education program.

New Jersey has reported 267 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.