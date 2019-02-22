4 Wyoming schools close after meningitis case confirmed

A school district in southern Wyoming has closed four of its campuses after a fourth-grade student was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

KTWO-AM reports Carbon County School District No. 2 canceled classes Thursday at the elementary schools in Hanna, Elk Mountain and Medicine Bow, as well as the high school in Hanna.

OHIO GIRL DIES 1 DAY AFTER FLU, STREP THROAT DIAGNOSES

Classes will resume Monday after the campuses are disinfected.

Superintendent Jim Copeland says in a letter to parents Thursday that the one confirmed meningitis case is from Hanna Elementary. He says the other schools were closed as a precaution.

He says the student's family initially thought the child had the flu. The child has since been hospitalized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meningitis is an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.