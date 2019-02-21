Ohio girl dies one day after strep throat, flu diagnoses

An Ohio girl died this week, just one day after being diagnosed with strep throat and the flu, the girl’s mother said.

Sable Gibson, a fourth-grade student at a Mason City School, was diagnosed Tuesday morning with influenza and strep but hours later she went into cardiac arrest, her mother Holly Rauch Gibson said in a Facebook post.

She was airlifted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital but died the following night.

“It is with shattered hearts that we share that our sweet Sable Paige took her first steps into Jesus’ arms tonight,” Gibson’s post read. “Our hearts are completely broken.”

Mason City Schools also released a statement on Thursday confirming Sable’s death.

“Please join us in keeping the Gibson family in our daily thoughts and prayers as they navigate these very difficult days.”

Officials asked school members to wear pink on Thursday in memory of Sable, Cincinnati's FOX 19 reported.

Gibson thanked those who reached out to the family and shared a message of hope.

“For now we are trying to live out what we say believe, and stand on the hope of life and peace that we have in Jesus. Please, please, please pray for our family in this dark time. We can’t imagine our lives without our baby girl.”