30,000 pounds of beef recalled over 'extraneous materials'

A beef company has recalled about 30,000 pounds of meat shipped nationwide over concerns that it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.” Washington Beef LLC issued the recall on Saturday, sayingit affects ground beef chubs produced on Dec. 27, 2018, that have a “use or freeze by” date of Jan. 20, 2019.

The recall affects approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef, according to a news release posted on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, and comes after a consumer complained about contamination on Feb. 28, 2019. The release did not specify what kind of material was found in the product.

WOMAN DIES AFTER EATING MUSHROOM DISH AT MICHELIN-STARRED RESTAURANT IN SPAIN: REPORT

The company said there have been no adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, but that anyone with concerns should contact a health care provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers,” the news release said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumers may also contact representatives of the Washington Beef company at 855-472-6455 for further information, or consult the FSIS virtual representative.