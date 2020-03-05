2 new NYC coronavirus patients in ICU, de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced two new cases of coronavirus in New York City residents on Thursday and said that both patients are currently in the intensive care unit and have no connection to any of the other reported cases or travel history to areas currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

"There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City," the mayor tweeted on Thursday morning. "One new patient is a man in his 40s, and one new patient is a woman in her 80s. Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other localized individuals diagnosed with COVID-19."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Both are currently hospitalized and in the intensive care unit," he said in a follow-up tweet. "City disease detectives are tracing close contacts of both individuals and will ensure they are appropriately isolated and tested immediately."

De Blasio said New Yorkers should "be prepared and vigilant, but not alarmed," as more cases of community transmission begin to pop up.

"We are taking the same decisive steps in every case to shut transmission down: isolate and test each suspected case, trace close contacts, and isolate and test them as well."

21 PEOPLE ON PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP HEADED TOWARD CALIF. SHOW POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS: OFFICIALS

He also called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to send more test kits to the city and to "expedite the approval of any testing approaches developed by private companies."

"Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity -- without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back," he tweeted.

The news comes after a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has seen 11 cases of coronavirus, the majority of which have been linked to a Westchester County man who has underlying respiratory issues but is said to be improving.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The man, who works as an attorney in midtown Manhattan, visited a Bronxville hospital before being transferred to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. His wife, two children and a neighbor who drove him to the hospital all eventually tested positive for the illness, as did several other members of a family who had contact with him.

The state's first case involves a 39-year-old health care worker who lives in Manhattan and had traveled to Iran. She has been recovering at her home and did not need hospitalization. Her husband, who was also experiencing possible symptoms, tested negative.