15 cases of rare coronavirus-linked syndrome in kids reported in Washington state: officials

More than a dozen cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition that health experts say is linked to the new coronavirus, have been reported in pediatric patients in Washington state, health officials recently announced.

The Washington State Department of Health in a report said that as of Oct. 10, it had identified at least 15 cases of the MIS-C, an inflammatory condition that is similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes swelling in arteries throughout the body.

MIS-C often causes inflammation in different body parts, namely the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

“Children with MIS-C may have a fever and symptoms such as abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. We do not yet know what causes MIS-C but it is a syndrome associated with COVID-19. Children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19,” per health officials with the Washington State Department of Health.

The majority of cases in the state have been reported in males (9), while at least six females have developed the condition. Ages range between 0-17 years, they said, with the average age of 8 years old.

Hispanic children have accounted for more than half of the MIS-C cases reported in the state at 53%.

Since the pandemic began, there have been various reports of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, but most cases have occurred in children, which is known as MIS-C.

However, earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the condition among adults, drawing on reports of 27 adult patients to describe a new, similar condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Adults (MIS-A).

“Findings indicate that adult patients of all ages with current or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection can develop a hyperinflammatory syndrome resembling MIS-C,” the authors wrote at the time, adding that measures to limit COVID-19 spread may help prevent MIS-A.

Earlier this week, health officials in Colorado announced that a 20-year-old resident who battled the novel coronavirus later developed MIS-A. The Colorado patient required hospitalization and intensive care before they improved and were eventually discharged from the hospital. However, “while most young adults experience mild symptoms from COVID-19,” officials warned, “this case is an example of how the disease can progress and how little is known about the long-term impacts of the illness.”