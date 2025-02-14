104-year-old woman celebrates birthday by fulfilling most unusual wish

A 104-year-old woman named Loretta spent her birthday in jail last week — at her request — fulfilling a dream she's had for years.

"Our new friend, Loretta, came by the Sheriff's Office today to have her 104th birthday wish granted!" said a Feb. 10 post on Facebook by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

"She celebrated her 104th birthday on February 8th," the post noted.

Livingston County is located in the Finger Lakes region of New York, south of Rochester.

The 104-year-old, said the post, is a resident of a local nursing home. When she was asked what she wanted to do for her latest birthday, she had a most unusual request: She wanted to go to jail.

"Her response was she ‘wanted to see the inside of our jail,’" said the Facebook post, "because she has never been to jail before."

Hurlburt Care Communities, which owns the nursing facility, shared more details about its resident's trip to jail on its Facebook page.

"Thank you for all the laughs."

"Thank you to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office for making Loretta’s wish come true!" said the post on Feb. 10.

In addition to her tour of the jail, the centenarian had cake and coffee with the officers, got fingerprinted, had her mug shot taken, was locked in a cell — and "got to meet many deputies, including one of their new K-9s," said Hurlburt Care Communities.

The sheriff's office called Loretta (no last name provided) a "great sport" about her voluntary jail stay. It added, "Thank you for all the laughs."

"Loretta had a great time touring our jail facility and we are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true," said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

Loretta also shared her secret of living a long life: "Mind your business!" she said.

Only 0.03% of the U.S. population is over the age of 100, said the U.S. Census Bureau.

While living to 104 years old is definitely impressive, the nursing home resident is still a whole decade younger than the oldest currently living American.

That title goes to Naomi Whitehead, who was born on Sept. 26, 1910, on a farm in Georgia, the Associated Press reported.

She recently became the oldest living American following the death of 115-year-old Elizabeth Francis.

Francis, of Texas, died on Oct. 22, 2024.