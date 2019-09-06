10 NICU babies evacuated ahead of Hurricane Dorian: 'This is just what we do'

Transport teams from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta worked through last weekend to safely evacuate 10 neonatal intensive care (NICU) babies from hospitals in Savannah, Ga., ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“By early this morning, 10 tiny but mighty patients had safely taken up refuge with our teams here in Atlanta,” it wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Hospitals weather storms together, and we are especially proud of our people today.”

The staff members headed out as forecasters warned that the hurricane was headed for Georgia’s coast, prompting concern about safety.

“These kids, they were in an intensive care unit and we were able to provide intensive care unit level of care while in a truck,” Rana Roberts, director of trauma and transportation at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, told PEOPLE. “So they absolutely are mini-ICUs on wheels. This is just what we do. Our teams do this with regularity and professionalism and dedication to children. When we made the phone call saying, ‘We need your support,’ the caregivers didn’t bat an eye. They’re really the hero of the situation.”

As of Friday, Hurricane Dorian had weakened but was still dangerous, its winds battering North Carolina’s Outer Banks. It had slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph winds earlier this week, leaving at least 30 deaths and a massive path of destruction. It then headed toward Florida and Georgia but largely stayed off the coast.

Roberts told PEOPLE that the hospitals from which the babies were moved did not completely evacuate, and teams relied on trucks instead of a helicopter due to the weather concerns. The babies were expected to head back to Savannah on Friday.