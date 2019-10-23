Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hunting
Published

Young Minnesota hunter, 11, bags 12-point buck on her very first hunt

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Watch out, deer: There’s a new hunter in town and, and despite being a pre-teen, she’s a heck of a shot.

The 11-year-old girl in Minnesota surprised even her father when she bagged an impressive 12-point buck last week. Making the feat even more impressive, it was the young girl’s first time shooting on a hunt.

“They can’t really believe it, they just kind of sit and laugh when I show them the picture,” Lilly's father, Luke Mickelson, told Fox 9 about how his friends react to the story.

“They can’t really believe it, they just kind of sit and laugh when I show them the picture,” Lilly's father, Luke Mickelson, told Fox 9 about how his friends react to the story. (Amanda Mickelson)

SEE IT: HUNTER BAGS RARE ANTLERED DOE: 'DEER OF A LIFETIME'

Lilly Mickelson took the buck down around dinner time on Friday night, Fox 9 reports. She was out on a hunting trip with father, Luke, and the pair reportedly waited two hours before spotting the animal.

“It was my first deer and my first time going out hunting with me shooting. So, I was just nervous that I’d miss or something,” Lilly told Fox 9.

“He didn’t see [the deer] at first, so I had to point it out to him,” Lilly explained of spotting the buck. “We were both shocked, and we were trying to get a good aim.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lilly fired on the buck and magaged to hit it "in the back," she said, explaining that she had to approach the buck and "shoot it a couple of times before it died completely."

“It was my first deer and my first time going out hunting with me shooting," Lilly said

“It was my first deer and my first time going out hunting with me shooting," Lilly said (Amanda Mickelson)

Meanwhile, Luke told the news outlet he was "still in shock" over his daughter's achievement, adding that he "couldn't have been any more proud."

He also claims that when he tells his friends about his daughter’s accomplishment, they don't believe him — which is why he keeps photographic evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, it seems that Lilly isn’t letting her dad’s bragging give her a big ego. “I just kind of laugh and say well, I just got lucky,” she told Fox 9.