Hunter catches 'deer of a lifetime' which turns out to be a rare antlered doe

That’s not a buck!

One Oklahoma hunter was recently in for quite the surprise when he realized the antlered deer he caught was not a male, but rather a female doe.

Over the weekend, outdoorsman Chris Blades was on the prowl in Seminole County when he nabbed what he initially suspected to be “an extremely non-typical buck” that was, in fact, biologically female. Officials for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) have since described the catch as "the deer of a lifetime."

“Biologists say this can occur in an average of 1 [in] 10,000 does,” reps for the ODWC wrote on Facebook.

“For this reason, regulations for deer are referred to as ‘antlered’ and ‘antlerless,’ not ‘buck’ and “doe,” the department said, sharing three images of Blades’ catch in a post that has since been liked more than 2,200 times.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the ODWC confirmed that Blades’ catch was a whitetail deer.

Hunting blog Big Game Logic reports that while whitetail does do not typically grow antlers, it is possible for the female to grow them “under rare circumstances,” likely due to a hormonal imbalance.