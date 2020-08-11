Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

GREAT OUTDOORS
Published

Woman slides into Bahamian waters as 8-foot shark 'bumped' into her

'Don't freak out, don't freak out,' her son tells her

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Shark Week to explore effect of COVID-19 on seasVideo

Shark Week to explore effect of COVID-19 on seas

Shark Week this year includes shows changed by the pandemic and exploring the effects of coronavirus.

This brave birthday girl went swimming with the sharks.

A Miami woman made a new friend when she plunged into the sea on a slide, and was welcomed into the water by an 8-foot shark.

Iso Machado was on a friend’s boat in the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday last Friday, the Mirror reports, and rode an inflatable slide into the ocean.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY  

RECORD-BREAKING SHARK BREACH CAPTURED ON CAMERA

“Woo!” the bikini-clad woman cheered, making a splash.

Within seconds, her fellow passengers noticed a creature beneath the surface swimming toward her.

“Oh my God, oh my God, Mom! Don't freak out, don't freak out,” Machado’s son Anthony exclaimed behind the camera. “Wait, this isn't funny.”

Iso Machado, pictured, with her new shark friend. The Miami woman was celebrating her birthday on a boat in the Bahamas last week when she was welcomed into the water by an 8-foot shark. 

Iso Machado, pictured, with her new shark friend. The Miami woman was celebrating her birthday on a boat in the Bahamas last week when she was welcomed into the water by an 8-foot shark.  (Jam Press)

What’s believed to be an 8-foot nurse shark soon “bumped” into the woman but quickly swam away, passenger Kevan Sarota said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“As she was going down one of the crew members yelled and pointed from the deck below, which caught all of our attention,” Sarota told Jam Press, per the Mirror.

“As the shark approached we couldn’t figure out what type it was,” the onlooker, who is a friend of Anthony’s, continued. “We were worried and immediately jumped in to make sure Iso was OK when it changed directions, but she remained calm and it bumped her then continued on its way.”

In something of a birthday surprise, Machado was reportedly delighted to meet the sea creature.

“She was actually really happy and felt lucky to see one so close,” Sarota said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Discovery Channel's beloved, annual "Shark Week" programming premiered on Sunday, with "Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach.”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.

Trending in Travel