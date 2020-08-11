Woman slides into Bahamian waters as 8-foot shark 'bumped' into her

This brave birthday girl went swimming with the sharks.

A Miami woman made a new friend when she plunged into the sea on a slide, and was welcomed into the water by an 8-foot shark.

Iso Machado was on a friend’s boat in the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday last Friday, the Mirror reports, and rode an inflatable slide into the ocean.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

RECORD-BREAKING SHARK BREACH CAPTURED ON CAMERA

“Woo!” the bikini-clad woman cheered, making a splash.

Within seconds, her fellow passengers noticed a creature beneath the surface swimming toward her.

“Oh my God, oh my God, Mom! Don't freak out, don't freak out,” Machado’s son Anthony exclaimed behind the camera. “Wait, this isn't funny.”

What’s believed to be an 8-foot nurse shark soon “bumped” into the woman but quickly swam away, passenger Kevan Sarota said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“As she was going down one of the crew members yelled and pointed from the deck below, which caught all of our attention,” Sarota told Jam Press, per the Mirror.

“As the shark approached we couldn’t figure out what type it was,” the onlooker, who is a friend of Anthony’s, continued. “We were worried and immediately jumped in to make sure Iso was OK when it changed directions, but she remained calm and it bumped her then continued on its way.”

In something of a birthday surprise, Machado was reportedly delighted to meet the sea creature.

“She was actually really happy and felt lucky to see one so close,” Sarota said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Discovery Channel's beloved, annual "Shark Week" programming premiered on Sunday, with "Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach.”