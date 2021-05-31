Daredevil parachutes from UK’s narrowest ridge in stomach-dropping video

A hiker in the U.K. was amazed to see two base jumpers leap off a narrow ridge and parachute to safety from a stomach-churning height.

Nick Cowie, 32, who lives in London, was hiking with friends around Aonach Eagach, a ridge near Glen Coe in the Scottish Highlands, earlier this month when he heard a parachute deploy from the ridge.

Cowie said he and his friends were at about 3,100 feet, near the top of the ridge, which has an elevation of 3,175 feet.

"There were two base jumpers, we don’t know the guys, just as we got to the top and start of the Aonach Eagach ridge we heard the first parachute deploy and saw them," Cowie told SWNS. "I was blown away really, it’s such a sharp drop and narrow gully, no margin for error. My heart was in my mouth when he jumped and we were elated to see him sail off into the distance."

Cowie added: "It was like something out of an action film. All it needed was an explosion or two."

He filmed the second base jumper, who also safely parachuted through the ridge.

"It’s the narrowest ridge in the U.K. so definitely has some dangers, especially if you climb the pinnacles," Cowie told SWNS. "I didn’t look too much at the photo and video at the time as we had the whole ridge and pinnacles to climb, but looking back I’m very happy with them and wish I had taken a few more."

The Aonach Eagach ridge is often considered the U.K.’s most challenging ridge walk because it’s so narrow and requires hikers to scramble their way up, according to SWNS.

Even aside from the stomach-dropping moment that he saw the base jumpers, Cowie said the hike was "definitely one of the most beautiful hikes I’ve ever done."