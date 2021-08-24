Two-headed turtle in North Carolina discovered by park ranger

Two heads are still better than one.

A rare two-headed turtle was spotted at a beach in North Carolina. The unique animal was found at the bottom of a nest at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Video of the turtle was shared on Facebook by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, who wrote that one of its park rangers captured the footage.

In response to a question about the animal’s wellbeing, the park wrote, "This particular hatchling was released in the ocean along with the others found at the bottom of the nest during an excavation. And yes, you are correct! Park biologists identified it had good flipper function and was exhibiting overall good health."

The animal’s second head was attributed to a genetic deformity.

This isn’t the first two-headed turtle found this year.

Fox News previously reported that a rare two-headed turtle was found at Edisto Beach State Park in South Carolina by one of the park’s sea turtle patrollers. While this actually isn’t the first two-headed turtle found in South Carolina, it was for this particular crew.

"Edisto Beach State Park sea turtle patrol had a very rare find during a routine nest inventory," the post said. "Three to five days after a sea turtle nest shows signs of a major emergence, we dig down to determine the success of the nest by counting the hatched eggs, unhatched eggs and on occasions also find live hatchlings. While performing an inventory this past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the chamber, but one hatchling, in particular, stood out because it had two heads!"