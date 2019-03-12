The 'trashtag challenge' has people cleaning up the environment

Finally, a viral challenge that’s making the world a little bit of a better place.

In recent days, the so-called “trashtag challenge” has gained steam all over the globe, encouraging do-gooders to clean up littered areas of their local communities, sharing images of their “before” and “after” to social media.

The #trashtag hashtag has spawned thousands of posts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and more, while it continues to trend with teenagers in particular.

"Here is one challenge for all of you bored teens," one popular Instagram post reads. "Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it.”

According to Time, the trend is said to have resurfaced last week after first hitting the internet in 2015.

One particularly moved parks and recreation staffer took to Reddit to voice her appreciation for the earth-friendly campaign in a post that has since earned over 127,000 upvotes.

“THANK YOU to anyone who has ever helped clean up a park. This river used to be covered in trash and it's pristine again because of one of you. I hope #TrashTag never ends,” the woman wrote online.

As tourists, students and global citizens alike get their hands dirty – to help make the planet clean – the trashtag challenge appears to be doing the great outdoors a whole lot of good.

