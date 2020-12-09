Texas fishermen caught with 173 crappies over limit facing charges and civil restitution

That’s officially too many fish.

Authorities recently confiscated a massive haul of fish filets from two anglers in Texas who had violated the state’s possession limit. According to the reports, the two fishermen had more than 173 fish than legally permitted.

Texas game wardens seized 350 crappie fillets from two anglers in Upshur County, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The wardens were responding to an anonymous tip when they made the discovery.

The daily bag limit for crappies is 25 per person, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website. Anglers are legally allowed to be in possession of twice the daily bag limit, which falls far short of the 350 fillets the two men were found to be in possession of.

The Texas game wardens confirmed via Facebook that after being seized, the filets were donated to multiple area families. As for the fishermen, charges and civil restitution are reportedly pending.

The fish were confiscated at Lake O’ the Pines in Upshur County, KSAT 12 reports.

While these two fishermen may not be having the best season, it's been a better year for hunting and fishing across the country.

Fox News previously reported that states have seen a spike in sales of hunting and fishing licenses this year. The news of this trend was credited to the fact that these outdoor activities offer a solitary environment where people can eschew face masks, and usually not fret about social distancing.

“All of the things that hunting offers to people and the varied reasons people hunt all fit in with the pandemic,” said Louis Porter, Vermont’s fish and wildlife commissioner.