Fishermen rescue sea turtle from jaws of tiger shark, wild video shows

That’s one lucky turtle.

A couple of fishermen off the coast of the Bahamas managed to rescue a sea turtle from the jaws of a tiger shark last week — and now footage of their once-in-a-lifetime catch is going viral on TikTok.

Kai Survance, who shares his fishing adventures at Kai Owen Fishing, tells Fox News that he and his buddy Bronson Russell set out for a fishing trip “first thing in the morning” on Nov. 22, with the hopes of catching some wahoo. But shortly after they got on the water, the men spotted what they later learned to be a tiger shark.

“We were three miles off-shore and it was splashing around. We thought it was a marlin actually,” Survance told Fox News.

ANGLERS OFF VIRGINIA COAST REEL IN FISH USUALLY ONLY FOUND IN TROPICAL WATERS

As seen in the footage the men shared to social media, the shark soon got close enough for them to see the turtle thrashing around in its mouth — but they knew they couldn’t just reach out and grab it.

“I didn’t wanna stick my hand out there, that tiger shark was massive,” said Survance.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Instead, the pair waited until the shark relaxed its grip and let go of the turtle just long enough for them to make their move.

“We backed up the boat and grabbed it… went three or four miles toward shallow water,” Survance said. The two then dropped off the turtle — who, as Survance noted, was probably just as shocked to be in this situation as he was.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was once-in a lifetime,” Survance said, "I’ve spent countless hours on the water. From when I could walk and swim, I’ve been on the water… and that’s gotta be one of the craziest things I’ve seen.”

For those interested in seeing more, Survance and his crew captured additoinal footage for the Kai Owen Fishing Inc. YouTube account.