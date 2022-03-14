Tennessee officials successfully get bear to adopt orphaned cub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This bear has a new family.

Wildlife officials in Tennessee rescued an orphaned bear cub and successfully placed it with another mother bear who already had two cubs of her own. Fortunately for the cub, the mother accepted the young animal into its family.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency posted about the incident on Facebook. According to the post, the bear cub had been orphaned after its mother was struck and killed by a car.

"Now there's a happy ending," the agency wrote on Facebook. "Remember the sow and bear cubs in the Cherokee National Forests post from last week? She has a third bear cub."

The post referenced an encounter that wildlife officials had with the new mother bear in early March.

National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service officials had to briefly immobilize the bear in order to remove a dead battery from its radio collar.

During the encounter, the officials noticed that the bear had two cubs. When they were made aware of the orphaned cub, they decided they knew what to do.

"Another sow was killed by a car in Cocke County," the post continued. "A passerby heard a bear cub crying and contacted Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) and TWRA placed this orphaned cub with the sow in U.S. Forest Service - Cherokee National Forest. She had fostered cubs before, and the orphaned cub was similar in size to her cubs. The cub was placed in the entrance to her den. She reached out with a paw and pulled the new cub to her."