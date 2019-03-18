Teens arrested for allegedly stealing $20G of fishing gear from host of online fishing series

Two juveniles are likely on the hook for burglary and grand theft after attempting to steal over $20,000 worth of gear from the host of an online fishing series.

Police in Palm Beach County confirmed in a news release that the suspected thieves were apprehended during an undercover operation that ultimately produced full confessions from both teens on Saturday.

BASS FISHERMAN CHARGED WITH FRAUD FOR ALLEGEDLY CHEATING DURING TOURNAMENT

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office further confirmed that the equipment belonged to a host of CarbonTV’s “Loose Cannons,” an online series that follows the crew of the eponymous vessel on their fishing trips to the Bahamas.

“BUSTED for Stealing from the HOST of ‘Loose Cannons’ Fishing TV Show,” the police department wrote in a news release shared with Fox News.

SEE IT: FISHERMAN TIES NEVADA RECORD FOR YELLOW PERCH: 'I THOUGHT IT WAS A TROUT'

“On Saturday, March 16, 2019, South Florida Task Force agents conducted an undercover operation that focused on known burglary suspects. Suspects, both juveniles, were believed to have burglarized a 64 foot Weaver Yacht stealing $20,000 worth of fishing equipment,” the PBSO confirmed.

After observing one of the teenagers loading the gear into a vehicle, officials followed and stopped the vehicle at a traffic stop, eliciting a confession from the suspect. The second suspect was located and arrested, and “also provided a full confession,” police say.

The suspects, aged 16 and 17, were both charged with burglary to an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft. The former was also charged with violation of probation, while the latter was charged with resisting arrest without violence.

CLICK HERE FOR TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for the PBSO was not immediately available to confirm whether the yacht was the same used on CarbonTV’s “Loose Cannons” online series, although Kerri Burrus Barry, wife of star Michael Barry, had complained on Facebook of having “16K worth of electric reels” stolen from their boat on the night of March 15.