Swan terrorizes homeowners by constantly knocking on front doors: 'Extremely irritating'

Knock knock. Who’s there? A swan.

The residents of a town in England have been dealing with a confusing nuisance involving a swan that seemingly likes to knock on doors. Unfortunately for homeowners, it apparently will knock on a single door for up to three hours.

The phenomenon has been going on for five years in Northampton, East Midlands, South West News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the news outlet, no one is sure why the bird is behaving this way.

"The swan has been there for seven or eight years with its mate," homeowner Stephen Legg told the outlet. "Around this time of year five years ago the male swan started messing around my front door. It rattles the letterbox with its beak and stands in front of the glass."

"He starts by rattling the letterbox then bashes the metal with its beak quite loudly. The racket reverberates through the whole house," Legg alleged. "It doesn’t do any damage, but it’s extremely irritating. Sometimes it does it for three hours at a time, other times only once or twice."

The man said he doesn’t feed the bird and remains mystified as to why it’s attracted to his door. He’s tried to install devices to scare the swan away, with no luck. While he was able to temporarily stop the swan by simply covering his whole door, but that also stopped the local mailman from delivering the mail.

According to the news outlet, the bird has been targeting houses on one specific block.

Another local, Wendy Howard, who lives near the block, told SWNS, "The swan has been doing it almost every day recently and I still think it is pretty funny to see when walking past. But I'm glad it isn’t my house because it is very noisy, it would depend on how early it started."

According to her, "It happened about the same time last year and I think they could be hungry in nesting season. At first, I couldn’t believe what was happening but I’ve got used to it now."