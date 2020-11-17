Stag attacks London park-goer who allegedly threw food at it, photos show

Just a word of warning: Wild animals may sometimes act … wild.

A group that watches over multiple parks in London, England, was forced to issue a reminder to visitors that feeding wild animals isn't only prohibited, but also not a good idea. This came after photos surfaced of a man having a close encounter with a buck at one of the parks.

The Royal Parks, a charity that looks over the eight royal parks in London, issued the stern statement on its Twitter page, outlining its advisory against feeding the park's deer population for both the health and safety of the animals and guests.

WHITE 'SPIRIT' MOOSE KILLED IN CANADA BY HUNTERS SPARKS 'OUTRAGE' IN COMMUNITY

The message was posted in response to a series of photos showing a group of people walking right up to a male deer. A man appears to feed the deer and, in one of the photos, it looks as if the deer charged at the man with its antlers, forcing him to jump out of the way.

“Once again, we condemn this sort of behavior in the strongest possible terms – when visiting the Parks with native wildlife, please refrain from approaching closer than 50 meters (164 feet)," wrote the Royal Parks. "In addition, feeding the deer does them harm, not good."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The photos were originally uploaded by a Twitter user named Charlotte Wilden, who wrote, “My friend took these pics on a long zoom lens today. People feeding the deer from their hands, then throwing food at the deer when the deer decided they’d had enough. So horrible to endanger the children in this way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, similar photos surfaced from one of the Royal Parks, showing a deer striking a woman in the back. The victim explained to Fox News that the deer came after her unprovoked, despite initial reports that she had approached the animal with food. She claims the incident left her with large bruises on her back.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.