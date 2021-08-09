Snorkler swims with shark for over an hour before dolphins scare it off

You never know who you’ll run into in the ocean.

A man snorkeling off the coast of England shared photos of a unique experience he had in the water. Apparently, a large blue shark decided to swim with him for about an hour.

Martin Yelland works as a mailman and also takes wildlife photographs, Southwest News (SWNS) reports. He was swimming when he says the shark swam right up to him and then stuck around for about an hour.

Eventually, the shark was scared off by a pod of dolphins.

Yelland told SWNS, "I was apprehensive the evening before the shark snorkel, but once I saw the shark I was just amped to get in the water as they were so graceful and inquisitive. At no stage did I feel frightened, the sharks were curious but in no way aggressive. The blue sharks come so close you sometimes need to get out of their way, as we were told never to touch them."

He continued, "It was such a buzz, and to see the super pod of dolphins was insane too. There was a group of 10 of us out on the snorkel trip, and I loved it so much I've booked on again next week. I've always done surf and more recently wildlife photography, but seeing the sharks up close was one of the best things I've ever done."

Yelland’s photos show the shark swimming near the surface. It appears to be several feet long and can be seen swimming very close to some swimmers in some of the images.