World record carp caught by bowfisher

It’s going to take a lot of wall to display a fish like this.

A fisherman in Missouri not only set a new state record but has also qualified for a new world record after catching a massive carp. This fish wasn’t caught with a rod and reel, however.

Matt Neuling was bowfishing at Lake Perry on July 24th when he shot a 125-pound, 5-ounce carp. He was out with a friend when he scored the massive fish, the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Neuling explained to the MDC, "I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp. My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there."

He continued, "We just couldn’t believe it. We knew what type of fish it was, but we had never seen one that size. This thing is a straight-up monster. A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth. If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water."

The fish was weighed on a certified scale and is the eighth record-breaking fish for the state this year. Not only does it set a new Missouri state record under alternative methods, the catch also qualifies for a new world record.

It’s just crazy," Neuling said. "You know, I set that goal of breaking a record every time I go out to fish, but I never would have thought I’d be breaking a record with this fish."

MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson said, "When fish get this size, we estimate it to be at least 10-years-old. Bighead carp are an invasive fish from Asia. This particular fish is an example of just how well an invasive species can thrive if given the opportunity. We encourage people to harvest these fish to help remove them from our waters."