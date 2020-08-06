Seagulls swarm beachgoer who dared to snack in the sand, video goes viral

Birds don’t care about social distancing.

A beachgoer recently found out that, sometimes, feeding the birds at your local beach isn’t optional. Now, a video of her encounter with a flock of seagulls is going viral.

Monique Sveinsson was visiting a beach in Brighton, England, when the incident occurred, the New York Post reports. She had apparently just bought some french fries for her and her friend, and was returning to her spot on the beach when the birds apparently got hungry for a snack.

Sveinsson herself uploaded footage of the incident to Facebook, which shows her walking with the fries when one of the birds suddenly swoops down. While she’s able to get out of its way, the first bird was quickly followed by the rest of the flock.

UTAH FISHERMAN SMASHES 32-YEAR RECORD WITH 53-POUND TROUT

The woman then tries to duck away from the birds, only to have a second wave swoop down. This time, she suffered a few french-fry casualties.

“I threw [the food] too close to a couple who were having a moment and the seagulls descended near them. They ate the chips in seconds, literally three seconds and they were gone.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This isn’t the only recent unexpected encounter between a human and an animal to go viral recently.

Fox News previously reported about a hiker being praised for remaining motionless when a curious black bear walked up behind her on its hind legs. In footage of the incident, which occurred at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, the female hiker can be seen attempting to stand still as the bear pulls her forward by her leg, before beginning to sniff her hair. The bear begins to walk away, but circles back and sniffs the woman’s shorts, prompting her to move back and the bear to once again claw at her legs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.