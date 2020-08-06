Utah fisherman smashes 32-year record with 53-pound trout

There’s never been a better time to go fishing in Utah.

A fisherman in the Beehive State smashed a 32-year-old record when he hooked a massive lake trout, just days after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced four other state fishing records had been broken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chance Scott was on a recent angling adventure at Flaming Gorge when he reeled in a lake trout weighing a whopping 53 pounds and 15 ounces, the wildlife division confirmed Facebook on Wednesday. Scott's catch measured 34.7 inches in girth and 44.1 inches in length.

According to KUTV, Scott kept the trout.

The impressive catch surpassed a 51-pound record lake trout caught in 1988, also hooked at Flaming Gorge, the DWR said.

Meanwhile, the world record for lake trout is still held by Lloyd Bull, who hooked a 72-pound whopper at Great Bear Lake in Canada in 1995, per the International Game Fish Association.

Last week, the Utah DWR announced new state records for the black crappie, Yellowstone cutthroat trout, golden trout and splake fish.

Angling has made a splash and become increasingly popular as a great way to get outdoors while social distancing as the pandemic continues.

