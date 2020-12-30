Heartbroken swan holds up train traffic for nearly an hour in German town

Everyone needs some space when they’re heartbroken.

Trains in Germany were reportedly delayed when a swan refused to stop blocking the tracks last week. While this may have been frustrating for commuters, the bird had a sad reason for being where it was.

The swan was mourning the death of its mate, the New York Post reports. The animals had reportedly been together when one of the birds accidentally flew into a power line above the tracks on a line between Kassel and Gottingen, Germany. The shock reportedly killed the bird, leaving behind its seemingly heartbroken mate.

AHO FISHERMAN SETS NEW RECORD FOR MIRROR CARP ONLY MONTHS AFTER PREVIOUS RECORD

Twenty-three trains were delayed while the grieving swan sat beside the body of its partner. Officials attempted to lure the bird away but were unsuccessful. The delays lasted for about 50 minutes.

Swans mate for life, and it's apparently common for them to mourn the death of their mate and remain near the site of the other bird’s death, The Guardian reported.

Firefighters eventually used special equipment to remove both the dead body and grieving swan, according to the outlet. The living bird was released at the nearby Fulda River.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While this story may be heart-wrenching, it hasn’t only been bad news for swans this year.

Fox News previously reported that a group of good Samaritans in New York City flew into action to save a sick swan, shuttling the 17-pound bird on the subway to an animal rehab. This tale had a happy ending, as the bird recovered, and is reportedly crushing on another swan.

Ariel Cordova-Rojas was hiking and biking through the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge in November when she spotted a motionless swan alone in the grass. In a twist of serendipity, the woman used to work at the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side and recognized the warning signs of something amiss. With the help of a passerby, the swan was taken (by the A train) to one of the city’s animal hospitals. The bird was reportedly suffering from lead poisoning, but received treatment in time and fully recovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.