Rare deep sea fish found washed ashore near San Diego

Fishing usually isn’t this easy.

A rare fish was found washed ashore at a beach near San Diego earlier this month. Only about thirty samples of this particular species of fish have been found so far, making this a particularly interesting discovery.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego confirmed to Fox News that a football fish was found on Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, California on Dec. 10. The fish, a female, measured to about 13-inches-long and weighed 5.5 pounds.

According to Scripps, only 31 known specimens of this particular species of fish have been collected worldwide.

The football fish is a deep-sea creature and is part of the anglerfish family.

Several other deep-sea fish were discovered washed ashore in the area in recent weeks. A 4-foot-long lancetfish was found washed up on La Jolla Shores, which was also collected by researchers at the Scripps Institution.

Another football fish was photographed near Black Beach, but it was not recovered by researchers.

Ben Frable, Collection Manager of Marine Vertebrates at Scripps recovered the most recent football fish. The fish was X-rayed and tissue samples were collected for genetic analysis.

According to the Scripps Institution, researchers don’t have any theories as to why these fish have been washing ashore.

On Facebook, Scripps posted about the discovery.

According to the post, "As seen in the animated film Finding Nemo, female anglerfish are easily recognized by their globular body shape, sharp teeth, distinctive dorsal spine or illicium (the "fishing pole"), and the fleshy phosphorescent bulb (or esca) used to lure prey. Footballfish are typically found at depths of 650 to 2,600 feet, but there is still much we don't know about these creatures."