Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fish
Published

Rare deep sea fish found washed ashore near San Diego

According to the The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, only 31 samples of football fish have ever been collected

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fishing usually isn’t this easy.

A rare fish was found washed ashore at a beach near San Diego earlier this month. Only about thirty samples of this particular species of fish have been found so far, making this a particularly interesting discovery.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego confirmed to Fox News that a football fish was found on at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas on Dec. 10.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego confirmed to Fox News that a football fish was found on at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas on Dec. 10. (Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego)

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego confirmed to Fox News that a football fish was found on Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, California on Dec. 10. The fish, a female, measured to about 13-inches-long and weighed 5.5 pounds.

According to Scripps, only 31 known specimens of this particular species of fish have been collected worldwide.

The football fish is a deep-sea creature and is part of the anglerfish family.

FISHERMAN BREAKS 64-YEAR-OLD RECORD IN MINNESOTA

Ben Frable, Collection Manager of Marine Vertebrates at Scripps recovered the most recent football fish.

Ben Frable, Collection Manager of Marine Vertebrates at Scripps recovered the most recent football fish. (Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego)

Several other deep-sea fish were discovered washed ashore in the area in recent weeks. A 4-foot-long lancetfish was found washed up on La Jolla Shores, which was also collected by researchers at the Scripps Institution.

Another football fish was photographed near Black Beach, but it was not recovered by researchers.

Ben Frable, Collection Manager of Marine Vertebrates at Scripps recovered the most recent football fish. The fish was X-rayed and tissue samples were collected for genetic analysis.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Several other deep-sea fish were discovered washed ashore in the area in recent weeks.

Several other deep-sea fish were discovered washed ashore in the area in recent weeks. (Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego)

According to the Scripps Institution, researchers don’t have any theories as to why these fish have been washing ashore.

On Facebook, Scripps posted about the discovery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the post, "As seen in the animated film Finding Nemo, female anglerfish are easily recognized by their globular body shape, sharp teeth, distinctive dorsal spine or illicium (the "fishing pole"), and the fleshy phosphorescent bulb (or esca) used to lure prey. Footballfish are typically found at depths of 650 to 2,600 feet, but there is still much we don't know about these creatures."