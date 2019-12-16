Gruesome video from 'illegal hunting competition' shows man stabbing young deer in neck

WARNING: Article contains images some readers may find disturbing.

A man from the U.K. is facing charges of breaching the country’s Hunting Act, Deer Act, and Wildlife and Countryside Act after police found documentation of a gruesome "illegal hunting competition" on his phone.

Jimmy Price, now 25, was arrested in late 2018 after police were tipped off to an illegal hare-hunting competition facilitated through WhatsApp, Yahoo News U.K. reported.

IOWA HUNTING PARTY SHOOTS HOUSE, FELLOW HUNTER ON OPENING WEEKEND

Upon confiscating Price’s phone, police found a video of Price stabbing a deer in the neck several times, before a friend comes over and saws into the animal’s throat.

“Stab him there, Jim!” one of the men in Price’s party could be heard yelling in the background, just as Price was jabbing into the deer’s neck with a knife.

Police handed Price’s phone over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), who were said to have found “numerous gruesome hunting images and videos” on the device, stemming from illegal hunts in October and November of 2018, reported South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

During a recent court date, RSPCA inspector Pippa Boyd added that she found a second similar video on Price’s phone, along with WhatsApp messages in which he discussed the illegal competition, which reportedly awarded the winner — or the person who bagged the most hares — with 1,000 pounds and an engraved cup.

The prosecutor said Price had been convicted previously for charges related to cruelty to dogs — three times.

Price reportedly denied the nine new charges brought against him, all of which accused him of breaching the U.K’s Hunting Act, Deer Act and the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Price was found guilty of two counts each related to the unlawful killing of deer, and the unlawful killing of hares. The court also heard that Price may have been in breach of a previous suspended sentence he was handed in March 2018, following two convictions for theft.

Price is due in court again in January “to answer further charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and horses,” SWNS reported. His sentencing has been deferred until the new year.