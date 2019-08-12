Curious orca surprises fishermen, swims alongside boat in amazing video: 'Awesome day on the water'

This orca is ready for its close-up.

A group of fishermen were out looking for Yellowtail off the coast of San Diego when a curious orca broke off from its pod and swam over to the boat.

In footage shared on social media by fisherman Nathan Benge, a large killer whale is seen performing belly rolls while swimming behind, and next to, the 21-foot fishing boat.

WARNING: Footage contains graphic language:

"Out of nowhere one of them popped up right next to the boat three or four feet away from me," Benge said to Good Morning America. "[It] landed, splashed me and splashed the whole side of the boat. I screamed."

"I mean I could have reached out and touched it," he said.

According to Benge, the orca followed the boat for about 10 minutes before swimming back to its pod.

James Stewart, a whale expert and boat programs coordinator at The Aquarium of the Pacific, said that orcas are “naturally very curious and playful animals,” Good Morning America reported.

Benge also shared in his Instagram post that the group was able to catch some Yellowtail after the amazing show.

"We may not have found the tuna, but we did get a free, up-close and personal show from orcas, a handful of yellows, and great weather to make for an awesome day on the water," Benge's post read.