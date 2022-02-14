Ohio doesn't have plans to ban trail cameras for hunting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunters across the country continue to debate trail cameras.

Some states have recently decided to ban the use of trail cameras for deer hunting. These devices can be used not just for personal hunting purposes, but also for collecting data on big game animal positions which can later be sold.

While some states have banned the use of cameras for a variety of hunting purposes, Ohio officials recently said that they have no plans to regulate the use of these cameras.

OHIO POSTS ABOVE AVERAGE DEER HUNTING NUMBERS FOR 2021-2022 SEASON

Ohio Division of Wildlife District 3 manager Scott Angelo told the Daily Record that the state has no official stance on the cameras. He did clarify, however, that the department regularly evaluates technology, so that could change in the future.

Local hunters who spoke with the Daily Record stated that while they understood the argument against trail cameras, they also wanted to avoid adding more regulation to the state’s hunting laws.

Fox News previously reported that Utah’s wildlife department voted to restrict the use of trail cameras for hunting. The decision was made after the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) conducted a survey and found that use of the devices for hunting purposes was opposed by the majority of respondents.

Last year, state legislators in Utah voted on HB 295, which went into effect on May 5, 2021. According to a news release, the bill instructed the DWR to create new rules governing the use trail cameras for hunting.

After conducting two surveys, the DWR determined that the majority of the public was against the use of devices that transmit images and footage in real-time for hunting purposes.