Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunting
Published

Ohio doesn't have plans to ban trail cameras for hunting

States like Utah have recently limited the use of trail cameras in certain situations

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Media top headlines February 14 Video

Media top headlines February 14

In media news today, CNN changes a headline comparing Joe Rogan’s use of the N-word to Jan. 6, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan suggests Supreme Court expansion a step to fight COVID, and NBC confronts ‘difficult Olympic rating amid China’s ‘complicated’ relationship with the rest of the world.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunters across the country continue to debate trail cameras.

Some states have recently decided to ban the use of trail cameras for deer hunting. These devices can be used not just for personal hunting purposes, but also for collecting data on big game animal positions which can later be sold.

While some states have banned or regulated the use of trail cameras for deer hunting, Ohio doesn't have any plans to make changes to its rules.

While some states have banned or regulated the use of trail cameras for deer hunting, Ohio doesn't have any plans to make changes to its rules. (iStock)

While some states have banned the use of cameras for a variety of hunting purposes, Ohio officials recently said that they have no plans to regulate the use of these cameras.

OHIO POSTS ABOVE AVERAGE DEER HUNTING NUMBERS FOR 2021-2022 SEASON

Ohio Division of Wildlife District 3 manager Scott Angelo told the Daily Record that the state has no official stance on the cameras. He did clarify, however, that the department regularly evaluates technology, so that could change in the future.

Local hunters who spoke with the Daily Record stated that while they understood the argument against trail cameras, they also wanted to avoid adding more regulation to the state’s hunting laws.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Officials in Ohio recently said that they have no plans to regulate the use of these cameras.

Officials in Ohio recently said that they have no plans to regulate the use of these cameras. (iStock)

Fox News previously reported that Utah’s wildlife department voted to restrict the use of trail cameras for hunting. The decision was made after the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) conducted a survey and found that use of the devices for hunting purposes was opposed by the majority of respondents.

Last year, state legislators in Utah voted on HB 295, which went into effect on May 5, 2021. According to a news release, the bill instructed the DWR to create new rules governing the use trail cameras for hunting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trail cameras can be used for hunting purposes or for collecting location information on big game animals.

Trail cameras can be used for hunting purposes or for collecting location information on big game animals. (iStock)

After conducting two surveys, the DWR determined that the majority of the public was against the use of devices that transmit images and footage in real-time for hunting purposes.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan