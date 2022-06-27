Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

NYPD removes 2,000 bees from New York City restaurant

The bees had swarmed near the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in Times Square

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A restaurant in New York City was abuzz over the weekend – and not just because of its human guests.

The New York Police Department's bee unit (NYPD beekeepers) were called to a restaurant in Times Square on Sunday, where roughly 2,000 bees had settled near the seating area, according to a tweet from NYPD News. 

CALIFORNIA CONSIDERING LISTING JOSHUA TREE AS THREATENED

"NYPD Bees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world," NYPD News wrote on Twitter. 

About 2,000 bees swarmed a restaurant in New York City's Times Square on Sunday. 

About 2,000 bees swarmed a restaurant in New York City's Times Square on Sunday.  (NYPD)

NYPD beekeepers were called to the scene and safely removed the bees on Sunday.

NYPD beekeepers were called to the scene and safely removed the bees on Sunday. (NYPD)

The bees were relocated to an undisclosed location, according to NYPD News. 

The bees were relocated to an undisclosed location, according to NYPD News.  (NYPD)

"The [bees] will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating [sic] skills will be put to good use," NYPD News added. 

NORTH CAROLINA COMPANY OFFERS TO PAY HOMEOWNERS TO RELEASE 100 COCKROACHES INTO THEIR HOMES

It is unclear where exactly the bees have been relocated.

The NYPD beekeepers have been busy in recent weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

They were called to a building near the World Trade Center earlier this month, where 8,000 bees had swarmed.

Those bees were also safely removed and relocated to an undisclosed apple orchard, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

In May, NYPD beekeepers also relocated about 15,000 bees from a tree in Queens.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 