North Dakota lawmakers shoot down bill to approve blaze-pink hunting gear

No thinking pink in the Flickertail State.

Lawmakers in North Dakota shot down a bill to approve blaze-pink apparel for big game hunting. Supporters said the magenta hue could help recruit new enthusiasts to the sport, while critics charged that those with red-green colorblindness would not be able to discern the hot pink gear, creating a dangerous situation.

On Tuesday, the North Dakota House rejected Senate Bill 2143 in a 14-78 vote, The Bismarck Tribune reports. Sen. Kristin Roers (R-Fargo) was inspired to introduce the legislation following a shopping trip, and finding that women’s hunting gear was only available in pink, with orange apparel sold in unisex sizes. Though the Senate passed the bill 43-4 in January, a House Committee released a "do not pass" recommendation last week, per KNOX Radio.

Taking aim, Roers pointed to nearby states (Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois) which allow for fluorescent or blaze pink hunting apparel, and said the bright hue could help draw people into the great outdoors. Senate Bill 2143 also pushed to approve a camouflage pattern of up to 50%, too.

The fashion statement, however, was ultimately rejected. Opponents argued that blaze pink is an unstandardized safety shade which does not pop for red-green colorblind people, and that camo patterns can hinder visibility, the Tribune reports.

"[Orange] is for complete safety so that no matter where you are with your trunk, which is the vital portion that you really don't want to get shot in, and your head, which is another fairly important piece of equipment, that you don't want to get shot at," said Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan. "We want to make sure that people are visible."

"We want everyone to participate in our outdoor activities, but we want it to be done safely," he stressed.

Moving forward, blaze orange is the only shade in style for hunters, as far as the Midwestern state is concerned.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, deer hunters, for example, must wear at least 400 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange above the waistline, including a hat and outerwear.