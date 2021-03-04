Massachusetts proposes price hikes for hunting, fishing licenses

Huntin’ and fishin’ might be getting pricier in the Bay State.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed a price hike for freshwater fishing, hunting, and trapping license fees for the first time in 25 years.

Profits turned from hunting, freshwater fishing, trapping licenses, permits and stamps are the primary source of funding for the division (otherwise abbreviated as MassWildlife) and the Inland Fish and Game Fund. At present, the department also gives away about 27,000 free licenses each year to residents over age 70.

Officials say the increase would compensate for dwindling revenue. Since 1996, hunting license sales have fallen 50% and sporting license sales have dropped 20%, State House News Service reports, per WHDH. According to the state’s official web page, the Inland Fish and Game Fund will be out of money in three years if something doesn’t change.

"We recognize this has been a difficult year for everyone, and we don’t make this proposal lightly," MassWildlife Director Mark Tisa said of the proposed price hike amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Responsible fiscal management gave us 25 years without fee increases, however it’s critical for us now to address MassWildlife’s current and future financial needs."

The pitch would bump both hunting and fishing licenses for a Massachusetts resident from $22.50 to $40.00, according the proposal. Stamps for primitive firearms and waterfowl would also increase from $5.10 to $20, and hunting permits for antlerless deer, bear and turkey would rise from $5 to $20.

Hunting and fishing license fees for non-residents, as well as other costs associated with permissions for trapping and furbuying, would also go up.

Looking ahead, MassWildlife is holding hearings on March 9, 17 and 25 to poll public opinion on the pitch.

According to comments shared on a post on the news on the division’s official Facebook page, many outdoor enthusiasts weren’t too have with the pricey proposal.

"Charge walkers, mountain bikers a yearly fee for 365 days of use. Our hunting licenses pay to maintain these areas. They pay nothing," one user charged. "The state does not own wildlife."

"How about since you're going to increase the cost give us an extra day of hunting and allow hunting on Sunday [?]" another asked.

"You are going to see an increase of people not buying licenses at all," one criticized. "Talk about laying it on during a pandemic when people are struggling."

On the other side of the aisle, at least a few people said they wouldn’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks to keep enjoying the great outdoors.

"For all the great fishing and hunting provided by stocking I see no issue with it. 25 years seems about right," one wrote.

"I get hundreds of dollars’ worth of enjoyment out of my fishing license every year I’ll gladly pay the small increase," another echoed.