North Carolina man breaks 60-year-old fishing record

It took some time, but there's a new record speckled trout in North Carolina.

State officials certified a new state record after an angler caught a large speckled trout in the Neuse River in Pamlico County. The previous record in the state had been set over 60 years ago.

Todd Spangler caught the 12-pouind, 8-ounce fish on Feb. 9, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. After the fish's weight and measurements were confirmed, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified the new state record.

Spangler's fish measured 33.5-inches-long and had a girth of 19 inches.

The previous record had been set in 1961 after an angler caught a speckled trout that weight 12-pounds, 4-ounces off of Wrightsville Beach.

The NCDEQ confirmed that a 17-pound, 7-ounce fish caught near Ft. Pierce, Fla., in 1995 still holds the International Game and Fish Association All Tackle World Record.

Spangler wrote about his catch on Facebook, explaining that he was out on the water with a friend when he caught the fish. According to him, the day started off slowly, but he eventually got a bite.

Fortunately, that bite was an exciting one as it turned out to be the state record speckled trout.

He took the fish to Neuse RIver Bait and Tackle to have it weighed and scored on the store's certified scales. On Facebook, the store called the fish a "true fish of a lifetime."