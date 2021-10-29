NJ angler sets new fishing record in landlocked reservoir

Just because it’s Halloween doesn’t mean that the fish have been scared off.

A New Jersey man set a new record after catching a salmon in a landlocked lake. While the fish was actually caught in September, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife recently confirmed the record.

Joe Satkowski caught the fish on September 30, according to a news release. The Hampton resident had been fishing at Merrill Creek Reservoir using a homemade jig as his lure.

The angler reeled in an eight-pound, 10-ounce salmon that measured 26 inches long and had a girth of 16.25 inches. It beat out the previous record by five ounces.

According to the NJ DFW, the Merrill Creek Reservoir is regularly stocked with catfish by the department’s hatchery in Hackettstown.

This is just the latest fishing record to be broken this year.

Fox News previously reported that Felipe Prieto caught a butterfly peacock bass in a Broward County Lake. According to a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the fish weighed 9.11 pounds and measured 23 5/16 inches long.

The previous state record of 9.08 pounds had been set in 1993.

"A new state record," the Florida FWC wrote on Facebook. "Angler Felipe Prieto reeled in this beauty of a butterfly peacock bass weighing 9.11 pounds and measuring 23 and 5/16 inches long! This new catch supersedes the previous state record of 9.08 pounds which has stood since 1993."

FWC Commission chairman Rodney Barreto said, "The butterfly peacock bass is colorful, a lightning-fast striker and a hard fighter. Anglers from across the country travel here to catch a peacock bass, which only adds to the tremendous economic impact fishing has in Florida. This unique game fish is just one of the features that makes Florida, truly, the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World."