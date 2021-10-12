Fisherman breaks nearly 30 year old record in Florida

Big fish keep getting caught.

A new state fishing record has been certified in Florida. The previous record had been set all the way back in 1993 and had stood up until now.

Felipe Prieto caught a butterfly peacock bass in a Broward County Lake. According to a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the fish weighed 9.11 pounds and measured 23 5/16 inches long.

The previous state record of 9.08 pounds had been set in 1993.

RARE FISH, LAST SPOTTED IN OHIO CREEK IN 1957, DECLARED EXTINCT

"A new state record," the Florida FWC wrote on Facebook. "Angler Felipe Prieto reeled in this beauty of a butterfly peacock bass weighing 9.11 pounds and measuring 23 and 5/16 inches long! This new catch supersedes the previous state record of 9.08 pounds which has stood since 1993."

FWC Commission chairman Rodney Barreto said, "The butterfly peacock bass is colorful, a lightning-fast striker and a hard fighter. Anglers from across the country travel here to catch a peacock bass, which only adds to the tremendous economic impact fishing has in Florida. This unique game fish is just one of the features that makes Florida, truly, the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World."

This is just the latest record-breaking fish to be caught.

Fox News previously reported that George Hanakis, from Perth Amboy, caught a 23 pound, 8 ounce Gray Tilefish on September 1. The fish measured 34 inches long and had a girth of 25 inches.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife has officially recognized the fish as a new state record. According to a post on the division’s Facebook page, Hanakis’ fish surpassed the previous state record by 4 ounces.

The NJ DFW wrote, "The Division of Fish and Wildlife has officially certified, and is pleased to announce, the catch of a new state record saltwater fish. George Hanakis of Perth Amboy reeled in the new state record Gray Tilefish on September 1, 2021. The fish weighed in at 23 pounds, 8 ounces, eclipsing the previous state record by 4 ounces and measured 34" in length with a girth of 25". George was bottom fishing from the boat, Jamaica, captained by Howard Bogan, Jr. They were located in Wilmington Canyon when he caught the tilefish with a Shimano Terez rod, a Gamakatsu lure and a Daiwa reel with 100-pound test braided line."