New Hampshire homeowner finds bear den, abandoned cubs while clearing brush off property

Watch out for hibernating bears.

A homeowner in New Hampshire discovered a bear den on their property while cleaning some brush. Unfortunately, this caused the mother bear to run away, leaving several cubs behind.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s law enforcement division posted about the discovery on Facebook. The homeowner, who was not identified in the post, accidentally destroyed the den while clearing out some brush.

This caused the mother bear to flee, leaving three cubs behind.

The homeowner called in officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, who rescued the three cubs. Once the animals were secured, it was decided that they would be brought to the Killham Bear Center.

NEARLY 250K FISH ESCAPE FROM WASHINGTON FISH HATCHERY

On Facebook, the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division wrote, "Earlier today a homeowner who was removing a large brush pile from their property inadvertently destroyed a bear den. The mother ran off unharmed but left 3 cubs behind."

The post continued, "CO Shawn MacFadzen was able to secure the three cubs and a decision was made that they would be brought to the Kilham Bear Center by a Fish and Game Dept. Biologist."

This is just the latest example of somebody encountering a bear on their property.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News previously reported that a family in Florida nearly had some unwanted guests on Christmas day when two bears attempted to enter the house through the front door.

Marlene Stark spoke with Fox News, confirming that two bears appeared at the house’s entrance in Sanford, Florida. While this isn’t the first time bears have been spotted in the area, one of the bears did do something that Stark says she’s never seen before. It tried to open the front door.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fortunately, the door didn’t open and the bears wandered off without incident.