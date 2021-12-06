Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Published

New fishing record category created in North Carolina after angler reels in 'exceptionally large' fish

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries created a new category after an angler caught a red hind

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
The only thing better than breaking a record is creating a new one from scratch.

A fisherman in North Carolina caught a large red hind fish in early October. After reviewing the catch, state officials decided to create a new record category and award the top spot to the new fish.

Matthew Parr now holds the North Carolina record for red hind.

Matthew Parr now holds the North Carolina record for red hind. (N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries)

Matthew Parr now holds the North Carolina record for red hind, according to a statement from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. He caught the fish in early October, but officials only recently determined that the new record had been set.

Prior to this, the state did not have any records listed for this type of fish. It decided to create a new category after it determined that this fish was "exceptionally large" for North Carolina.

Parr’s fish, which was caught on October 1 near Cape Lookout, weighed 7-pounds, 1.6 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long.

This is just the latest fishing record to be set this year.

A New Jersey man set a new record after catching a salmon in a landlocked lake. While the fish was actually caught in September, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife only confirmed the record in October.

Joe Satkowski caught the fish on September 30, according to a news release. The Hampton resident had been fishing at Merrill Creek Reservoir using a homemade jig as his lure.

The angler reeled in an eight-pound, 10-ounce salmon that measured 26 inches long and had a girth of 16.25 inches. It beat out the previous record by five ounces.