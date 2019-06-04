Expand / Collapse search
GREAT OUTDOORS
Mountain lion sickened from eating bratwurst returned to the wild months later

Alexandra Deabler
Alexandra Deabler
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

No more bratwurst for this wildcat.

MAINE MAN GETS VIDEO OF TWO LYNX CATERWAULING

A Colorado mountain lion was released back into the wild after spending several months recovering at a rehabilitation center because a family in Walsenburg fed it bratwurst.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials wrote on their Twitter that the feline had been rescued from the Walsenburg residence in November as a three-month-old kitten after it had fallen ill because of the meaty snack.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials wrote on their Twitter that the feline had been rescued from the family's residence in November as a three-month-old kitten after it had fallen ill because of the meaty snack. The residents claimed they “found” the creature in a snowbank.

The people who captured the kitten posted on social media, showing the small mountain lion in a cage with a caption that they were letting it “thaw out,” the Associated Press reported.

The mountain lion was finally returned to the wild on Saturday, approximately seven months later, by the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, officials tweeted, along with photos of the animal showing how much it had grown.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.