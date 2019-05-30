Maine man gets video of two lynx caterwauling

A Maine man captured two lynx caterwauling on the side of the road last Friday.

“They were making that weird noise, and I was like, ‘I better film this,” Daniel Wadleigh told Boston.com about the feline faceoff.

Wadleigh, who had driven out to Rockwood, nearly 200 miles north of Portland, Maine, to look for spots to fish said he had never seen lynx in the wild before and had never heard them make that noise.

He told Boston.com he slammed on the breaks when he realized the animals were lynx, but they ignored his filming.

“It was an amazing experience in one of my favorite places,” he said. “I don’t think it gets much better than that.” Eventually one of the lynx walked away from the standoff, Boston.com reported.