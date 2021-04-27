Montana fisher breaks 12-year-old record after catching largemouth bass

It may take a while, but every record gets broken.

Over the past year, more people have been out fishing than normal. This has resulted in a lot of new records being set, sometimes only months after the previous record had been set.

One angler in Montana, however, broke a record that had been set over 10 years ago.

NEW YORK MAN CATCHES, THEN RELEASES, POSSIBLE RECORD-BREAKING BASS

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted about the record-breaking fish on Facebook, announcing that Brandon Wright’s name was being added to the books. According to the post, he caught the fish last Saturday while on a trip to Lake Elmo.

Wright reportedly used a worm on a hook to catch a 22.5-inch-long largemouth bass that weighed in at 9.575 pounds.

The previous record had been set in 2009.

According to Wright, this is the first largemouth bass he’s ever caught and he plans on having the memorable fish mounted by a taxidermist.

This is just the latest fishing record to be set.

Fox News previously reported that the Missouri Department of Conservation has officially recognized a new state record for the largest spotted gar. According to the department, however, the new fish is reportedly large enough to set a new world record as well.

The MDC issued a press release congratulating Devlin Rich for setting the new record by catching a 10-pound, 9-ounce spotted gar on Feb. 25. The fish was officially weighed on a certified scale in Williamsville and the score was verified by MDC staff. It is reportedly the second state record recognized by the department in 2021.