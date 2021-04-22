New York man catches, then releases, possible record-breaking bass

Big fish come and go.

A New York man may have caught a record-breaking fish. Unfortunately, due to current season regulations, he had to release the bass back into the water before it could be officially scored.

John Firstium caught a giant largemouth bass while fishing with his son and some friends last weekend in Albany County, New York Upstate reports. According to his initial measurements and the fish’s estimated weight, it could have been a record-breaker.

VIRGINIA MAN BREAKS FALLFISH RECORD, CONTINUING FISHING'S BIG YEAR

Unfortunately, as it is currently catch and release season for bass in the Empire State, Firstium was forced to release it back into the water. According to the outlet, the current record in New York for largemouth bass (freshwater) was set in 1986 for a fish that measured 25.5-inches long and weighed 11.4 pounds.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Firstium used a ruler he had on him to measure his catch, which he says measured out to 27-inches-long. He wasn’t able to weigh the fish, but it’s estimated to have weighed about 12.55 pounds based on its size. In order to formally secure an angling record in New York, the fish must be weighed on an official scale that has been certified by the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firstium told the outlet that while he knows some people will doubt him, he knows what he caught. Also, his son and his friend witnessed it, so he seems fairly content with his accomplishment, even if it won’t be officially recorded in the books.