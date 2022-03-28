Minnesota 'EagleCam' shows off newly hatched eaglets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has recently shared images of two newly hatched eaglets in a nest that it's monitoring. These births give state officials a good opportunity to observe how eagles protect their young.

The state's DNR shared footage of the eagles to its Facebook page, announcing that the second egg of the year had hatched in the nest. While the newborn birds are still in the nest, that doesn't mean that they're completely safe from danger.

Some predators may try to scale the tree, meaning that the parents have to stick around and keep the babies safe and warm. Also, the weather is still a bit cold, so the parents are staying nearby by to keep the young birds warm.

"The second egg in the 2022 EagleCam nest has hatched," the DNR posted. "This year, two eggs were laid and both have successfully hatched. The adult eagles will continue to keep the babies warm and safe under their bodies almost constantly."

The post continued, "Raccoons are known to scale the tree to the nest, so the threat is real! Feedings of tiny pieces of meat will now take place, which you can see in the video, and will become more frequent as the eaglets grow.You may also notice the adult eagles leave a cache of food in the nest for easy feeding access."

Both eggs had been laid by mid-February, according to the DNR's website. The first egg hatched on March 22, with the second cracking open on March 24.