Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Minnesota 'EagleCam' shows off newly hatched eaglets

Two eggs in a nest watched by the state's DNR have hatched so far this year

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has recently shared images of two newly hatched eaglets in a nest that it's monitoring. These births give state officials a good opportunity to observe how eagles protect their young.

The state's DNR shared footage of the eagles to its Facebook page, announcing that the second egg of the year had hatched in the nest. While the newborn birds are still in the nest, that doesn't mean that they're completely safe from danger.

The second egg of 2022 has hatched at a nest in Minnesota that is being monitored by lead officials.

The second egg of 2022 has hatched at a nest in Minnesota that is being monitored by lead officials. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Some predators may try to scale the tree, meaning that the parents have to stick around and keep the babies safe and warm. Also, the weather is still a bit cold, so the parents are staying nearby by to keep the young birds warm.

MISSISSIPPI CONSIDERS ALLIGATOR HUNT DUE TO RISING POPULATION

The Department of Natural Resources revealed images of the newly hatched birds and their parents taking care of them.

The Department of Natural Resources revealed images of the newly hatched birds and their parents taking care of them. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

"The second egg in the 2022 EagleCam nest has hatched," the DNR posted. "This year, two eggs were laid and both have successfully hatched. The adult eagles will continue to keep the babies warm and safe under their bodies almost constantly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The young birds are still being protected from predators and the weather by their parents.

The young birds are still being protected from predators and the weather by their parents. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

The post continued, "Raccoons are known to scale the tree to the nest, so the threat is real! Feedings of tiny pieces of meat will now take place, which you can see in the video, and will become more frequent as the eaglets grow.You may also notice the adult eagles leave a cache of food in the nest for easy feeding access."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Both eggs had been laid by mid-February, according to the DNR's website. The first egg hatched on March 22, with the second cracking open on March 24.

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan